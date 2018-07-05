Macron’s Visit A Good Omen ..Peter Obi

Published:

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended the visit of the French President Emmanuel Macron to Nigeria, describing it as “a positive development”. Obi spoke as part of the dignitaries that received the French President at Fela’s Afrika Shrine in Ikeja on Tuesday.

While answering questions from newsmen, Obi said that he listened carefully to the speech by the French President, especially his extortion to the youth of Nigeria to become active in politics through active participation.

Obi, who said he was on the same page with him on that, said that for the country to witness the type of political renaissance needed for growth, the youth must take over their country by making sure that they elect only people with track records in management of people and resources.

Reviewing the visit of the French President, Obi described it as clear evidence that Nigeria still holds a lot of promises among the international communities in spite of her challenges.

Obi, who expressed happiness over the choice of Afrika Shrine for the event said that it was a clarion call on Nigerians to pay more attention to their culture, their identity, against the mad embrace of foreign culture with its attendant erosion of Nigeria’s cultural values. He said he was happy at the participation of Nollywood at the event, saying it was a statement that Government should support them more. “Beyond bearing part of our cultural heritage, they have the capacity of contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” Obi said.

The French President was received in Lagos by the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; the former governors Peter Obi, Segun Osoba (Ogun) and Donald Duke (Cross River); as well as Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka; senior lawyer Femi Falana; and Sen. Ben Bruce, among others.

