Late Osun Female Perm Sec Who Was Abducted And Killed Last Year Son Commits Suicide In Osogbo

Tolulope Kolawole, the first son of the late Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor of Osun State, Mrs Olufunke Kolawole, has committed suicide.

It was gathered that the young man ended his life because he could no longer make ends meet.

Residents of the Halleluya Estate in Osogbo, where he lived, said on Sunday that the news went round the area on Thursday that 32-year-old Tolulope hung himself.

His mother, Olufunke Kolawole, was abducted on her way to Abuja on an official assignment and eventually killed in Kogi State last year.

Her son, Tolulope, who left a wife behind, was said to have complained bitterly about the downward in the farm he was managing.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Remi Taiwo, told our correspondent that the deceased had a friend in Ibadan, Oyo State, who he confided in that he was finding things very tough and that his wife had complained bitterly about it.

He said, “The friend, whose name I can’t recall, was said to have been very helpful with monetary support and had warned him against taking any negative step to finding a solution to his challenge.”

A police source also confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone, saying the case was reported at the Dada Estate Police Station, before it was transferred to the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo.

The source said, “The young man was said to have lamented the lull in the business bequeathed to him by his late mum.

“He was said to be constantly complaining to one of his friends in Ibadan, Oyo State, and that one kept encouraging him and offering him financial support.

“But he decided to hang himself when he could no longer bear it.

He was said to have put a rope round his neck and was standing on a chair, but had not kicked the chair away before somebody arrived at the scene.

“ The person was said to have pleaded with him and had ran to call residents, but the deceased was said to be found dangling before help could come.”

