Land All Over Nigeria Belongs To The Fulanis - Miyetti Allah

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, an umbrella body of Fulani tribe in Nigeria, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo, has declared that land all over the country belongs to the Fulani.





Bodejo says people who are claiming land are the ones causing crisis in Nigeria.





He was responding to those opposing the Federal Government’s plan to establish ranches in 10 states of the federation, as part of efforts aimed at ending herders-farmers clashes in Nigeria.





In an interview, Bodejo said, “it is because there are no ranches that some Fulani elements from other states are opposed to anti-grazing law.





“But with the intervention of the Federal Government, Fulani can now confine their grazing activities to a particular area.





He further said those condemning President Muhammadu Buhari’s ranching plan ”are raising opposition to it because the President of the federation is a Fulani man. I don’t know the basis of the opposition, but those people who are opposed to it are enemies of the Fulani. They are trying to gang up against the Fulani because of their personal interests.





“Is it not a good idea to also settle the Fulani? This will be a solution to the herders-farmers’ conflicts Insha Allah.





“If we close all the cattle markets in this country, the economy will come down. Take the case of Lagos where they slaughter almost 6000 cows per day; go and ask the governor how much revenue they are raking from there. For almost 60 years Fulani have not gained anything from government.





“Some people are just bent on destroying the Fulani economy.





“As far as I am concerned, they have no reason for opposing creation of ranches. It is just a demonstration of their hatred against the Fulani.





“Everybody has a right to his opinion but the hatred is too much for us. Let us have a rethink and build Nigeria together.”





And with regard to some states unwilling to donate land for ranches, the Miyetti Allah leader said, “The day those people were born, were they born with the land? The people who are claiming land are the ones causing crisis in this country. If Fulani have the culture of staying in one place, do you think anybody can claim land more than Fulani?





“If you don’t know, land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulani. But the only thing is that we don’t have business to do with the land.”





Source: Sun

