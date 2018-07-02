Lagos State Restricts Movement Of Fuel Tankers After Tragic Explosion

Published:





The government of Lagos on Sunday announced restriction of movement of fuel tankers to designated trailer route in the state.





This move comes after at least nine persons lost their lives in a tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Thursday, June 28.





Also, the Lagos government said it was now mandatory for all articulated trucks coming into Lagos to obtain the Ministry of Transportation’s Road Worthiness Certificate at any of the designated centres within the next 30 days.





Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, made this announcement in Alausa after meeting with all the relevant stakeholders.





Among those the commissioner met with were members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), National Association of Transport Operators (NATO), and Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria.





"As an immediate response to the latest incident, the Lagos State Government hereby announces the following measures: Fuel tankers are hereby directed to ply the designated trailer route, that is, Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway via Ogudu to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,” he said.





"All tankers and containers coming into Lagos State from henceforth are directed to obtain the Ministry of Transportation Certificate of Road Worthiness at any of our centres within the next 30 days, while new centres along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be established to quickly to cope with the expected demand for this service.”





He listed the 10 centres currently available to process the applications to include Berger, Ojodu; Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Agric/Ishawo Road, Ikorodu; Works yard, PWD, Shogunle; NCI, Gbagada; VIS Yard, Oko-Afo, Badagry; VIS Yard, Ayobo-Ipaja; Test Centre, Badagry; VIS Yard, Epe; and VIS Yard, Oko-Oba Abattoir.

