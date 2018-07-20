Lagos Doctor Arraigned For Flogging Nurse In Hospital

Published:





A Nigerian medical doctor, Emmanuel Okolo, 35, has been arraigned in a Lagos court for slapping and flogging a nurse with his belt in Lekki.





Emmanuel Okolo was arraigned before an Epe Magistrate’s Court following an assault case between him and 23-year-old nurse Dorcas Adeyara.





CKN News reported that Okolo flogged Adeyara with his belt following a misunderstanding from some accident victims that were rushed to the hospital at Awoyaya.





Police prosecutor, Moses Oyekanmi told the court that the accused committed the assault on June 22 at Awoyaya hospital in Ibeju-Lekki.





He said the 35-year-old doctor slapped the nurse across the face when they were arguing about a patient that was brought to the hospital.





According to report, the prosecutor said,“My Lord, the accused caused serious bodily injury to the complainant. He slapped her just because she worked for him. He should be punished for it.”





CKN News learnt that the offence contravened section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised) and it attracts a penalty of three years jail term.





Doctor Okolo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and he was granted a bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in likesum, by Magistrate O.A Fowowe-Erusiafe.





Fowowe-Erusiafe ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. The case was then adjourned til August 19 for trial.

