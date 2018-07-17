Lagos Alfa Arrested For Raping Believer With Fake Vision

Published:

A Muslim cleric popularly known as Alfa, Mustapha Hameed, 23, has been arrested by the Lagos state police command for reportedly raping a 29-year-old lady.





Mustapha allegedly claimed he saw a fake vision about the lady dying except she takes three spiritual baths within 24 hours, the prophecy may come to pass.





The alleged victim is a student of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos.





The Lagos state police commissioner, Imohimi Edgal told newsmen while parading the suspect at the station that the victim was a virgin.





Edgal said, “The Alfa deceived the victim that he saw in a vision that she was going to die within 24 hours. He took the girl to Ikorodu, Lagos, for cleansing so that she will not die.





“At Ikorodu, he raped the girl, who was a virgin. He thereafter wiped of her blood with a white handkerchief and since then, according to the victim’s father, the girl has been behaving abnormally because she was completely devastated and traumatised by the incident.”





Hammed denied raping the lady while confirming the fake vision report to newsmen.





Giving further insight to the attack, he said, “On April 7, 2018, I called the girl to come and meet me at my house. The girl is a friend to my girlfriend.





“When she came, I told her that I saw a vision that she has spiritual husband while I was praying and told her she needed to bath three times to solve the spiritual problem. The girl agreed to follow me to my house in Ikorodu.





“When we got there, she bathed the first time, but before she had the second bath, I had put a frog inside the water. I threw the frog inside the water because I want to marry her but do not know how to tell her. When she saw the frog, she ran out of the bathroom.





I told her that it was a bad sign and she asked what to do. I then told her to call her boyfriend to meet her at my place. She told me that she could not call anybody and asked me to help her to do everything. She said she was still a virgin and told me to deflower her, so I did. But it was on that day that I realised that she was a virgin.





When we came back to Bariga from Ikorodu, I saw her about two weeks ago and she was fine. I was arrested on Thursday, July 12, and they said I raped the girl and used her to do something; I did not use her to do anything.”





The police chief said the case is already being investigated at the Gender Section Unit.

