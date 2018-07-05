Kwankwaso To Announce His Next Political Move In 24 Hours

Published:





Former Governor of Kano state Rabiu Kwankwaso is set to announce if he would resign or remain with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next 48 hours.





Kwankwaso (APC-Kano Central) is not on good terms with the leadership of the party.





It was learned that the senator would be joined by his loyalists in the APC and members of the Kwankwasiya movement to take a final walk-out.





It is widely expected that Kwankwaso would return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he still commands a large followership.





His estranged friend and incumbent Kano Governor, Umar Ganduje had, in February, made it clear that Kwankwaso won’t get the APC ticket to return to the Senate in 2019.





Ganduje has since decided to back Senator Basheer Lado, who joined the APC in January, to get the slot.





Lado represented Kano Central from 2011 to 2015 (under the PDP) but Kwankwaso defeated him during the last election.

