Kogi Traditional Ruler Abducted, Son Killed

Gunmen have kidnapped Chief Usman Ajibola, the traditional ruler of Jakura town in Lokoja, Kogi state, and killed the monarch’s son, Rufai.





The gunmen, it was gathered, were about five, who were said to have whisked the monarch as well as his driver away and killed his son as he struggled to rescue his father.





CKN News learned that the monarch and his son were returning from Oworo town when the kidnappers attacked them.





They were attacked within Imo and Igbonla communities about 15 kilometers to Jakura town, according to spokesperson of the Kogi State police command, William Ayah.

