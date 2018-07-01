Killings: Saraki Calls For Immediate Removal Of Incompetent Security Chiefs

Published:





Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on President Buhari to remove the “incapable” security chiefs due to their inability to curb the spate of killings in different parts of the country.





Saraki made the call yesterday June 30th when he paid a sympathy visit to communities affected by a rainstorm in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Speaking during the visit, a visibly angry Saraki said





"This is not something to be politicised. If somebody is not capable and cannot do what he has to do, let others have the opportunity to do it. We have had situations where security officials have told us there is poor coordination.





One, A is not talking to B, Be is not talking to A. They don’t attend meetings jointly and things need to be done. Let us forget the issue of party, these are lives of people – and let’s remove politics. It is not about who is the Speaker of the House, who is the President of the Senate. It is about Nigeria.”





Speaking further, Saraki said,“As you know, the National Assembly under my leadership, many months back, had seen this danger, called for a security summit, we had addressed the issue of security architecture.





We had said that there is definitely a failure of the security architecture of the country. You are all very aware that some service chiefs decided in their own wisdom that there is no need for them to work with the National Assembly to address these issues.





There is no society that continues to see the kind of killings here and think that it should be business as usual. It requires drastic action, it requires a collaboration of all agencies and all arms of government for us to be serious.”

