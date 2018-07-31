Killings: Nigeria Is Heading For Agricultural Disaster - Bishop Kukah

Published:





The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has lamented aimless and mindless waste of lives in Nigeria by enemies of the country.





In his speech when he led some other leaders of the Catholic Church to Gandi town where he donated relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons from Tabanni village in the Rabah LG area, Kukah advocated for solidarity with one another in such trying times.





Bishop Kukah warned that Nigeria was heading towards agricultural disaster because the killers were gradually but systemically preventing locals from going to the farm and rearing livestock, advised that the Federal Government should work out a more formidable measure capable of halting the ugly trend.





He called for solidarity in trying times irrespective of region, religion or political affiliations.“What we have come here to do as a Christian community is to respond to disaster within our limited resources. "The tragedy has already happened. We are here on solidarity. We are not here to apportion blame.





"The governor, Sultan and other prominent personalities have already been here. And this show of solidarity is important to send out the message to this men and women of evil intentions that we are together.





"We will only continue to call on the Federal Government to do more and protect us. Our people are dying aimlessly and mindlessly.“This is another farming season, but now, people cannot go back to their farms. There is evidence of another looming agricultural disaster.”

