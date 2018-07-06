Killings: I Came Into Office With A Vow To Protect Lives And I Remain Committed To This - Buhari

Published:

President Buhari has vowed to do everything within his power to end the wanton killings in many parts in the country.





The President made the pledge when he received a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from 19 Northern States and FCT Abuja led by Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam in his office at the state house Abuja, today July 5th.





Killings:





Describing the killings in Zamfara, Benue and Plateau as wicked, condemnable and completely unacceptable acts, Buhari said he remains committed to his earlier view to ensure the protection of lives and property.





''The recent killings in Zamfara, Benue and lately Plateau are wicked, condemnable and completely unacceptable acts. We owe it to the memory of those who lost their lives in the violence in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Zamfara and elsewhere since 1999 to bring the conflicts to a decisive end. I assure that we will do this.





Let me make it clear that even a single life lost in any part of the country is one too many. I came to office vowing to ensure the protection of lives and property, and I remain committed to this despite the challenges we have experienced.





Let us collectively shame those who are stoking the fires of ethnic and religious conflicts for their short-term political gains. This country belongs equally to Christians and Muslims and even those who claim ignorance of God''he said

