Killer Herdsmen Better Than Reformed APC Members – Sagay

Renowned professor of law Itse Sagay has suggested that aggrieved members of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), who formed the Reformed APC, are like killer herdsmen.





The faction was formed on Wednesday, with Buba Galadima named as Chairman.





And Sagay, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), was reacting to the emergence of the APC faction, when he spoke with The Independent.





The senior lawyer also said the so-called R-APC members had no right to use the acronym ‘APC’ as they are not registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





“The so-called Reformed APC is also the same as the New PDP. These are itinerant characters who are not better than the cattle herders,” he said.





”They move from place to place in search of greener pastures. Once the grass is no longer lush again, they move to another place.





“They think they are not enjoying enough ‘chop’ in APC, so they want to go and look for somewhere else to perch in order to ”chop.”





”All they believe in is to live to eat, acquire assets without the interest of the country at heart. How to develop Nigeria and rid it of corruption doesn’t matter to them.





“These are people who have not made any contributions to national life. So, I am not surprised that they have moved.”

