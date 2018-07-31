Kidnapped Ex-Ondo LG Chairman Released

Published:





Dele Fagoriola, the ex-Chairman of Akure North Local Government of Ondo state, who was kidnapped last weekend, has regained freedom from his captors.





This was made known by his elder brother, Busuyi, who said Fagoriola was returned to the location where he was abducted.





He confirmed that a ransom was paid for his release, although the amount paid was not disclosed.





In the meantime, spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, says the police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the abduction.





He also said efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the act.





The former council chairman was on his farm to supervise his labourers when the kidnappers got hold of him and took him away on Saturday.

