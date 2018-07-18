Katsina Flood Death Toll Rises To 58

Published:





The death toll from the flood that ravaged 10 villages in Jibia area of Katsina state on Sunday has risen to 58.





The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Agency (SEMA), Dr Aminu Waziri, said more corpses that were washed away by the flood to neighbouring villages of Mada Runfa and Kuntumi in Niger Republic had been recovered and brought home for burial.





He said: “We buried more than 27 bodies and more are being uncovered from collapsed structures. My officers in collaboration with villagers are on search and rescue mission to uncover the bodies of the victims.





"We have resettled some people at make shift camps in schools and government is supplying food items and medicals to the affected persons who survived the ungodly incident.”

