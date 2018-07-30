Kano State Speaker Impeached

Published:

Members of Kano State House of Assembly on Monday impeached their Speaker, Abdullahi Attah.The new Speaker, Alhassan Rurum, has already been sworn in.About 27 lawmakers on Monday morning signed the impeachment notice which was served on the Speaker upon his arrival at the House.The former Speaker is being accused of incompetence, corruption, and failure to carry other members of the Assembly along.The Majority Leader of the House has also been impeached and replaced with Bappa Babba, while Kabiru Hassan is the new Deputy Majority Leader and Abdulrahaman Madari as the Chief Whip.