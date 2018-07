Published:

Hours after a new faction emerged from the ruling APC, President Buhari is at the moment in a closed door meeting with three APC governors.





The governors, namely Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, arrived the National Assembly this morning and went straight to the President's office.





The meeting according to state house sources will be centered on the recent developments in the party.

