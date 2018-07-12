Juremi Foundation Launched In Abuja To Cater For Physically Challenged Persons

Published:

At Juremi foundation we close our eyes to see what the blind woman sees. We choose to understand the neglect and abandonment the mentally challenged man faces which he himself does not comprehend. We align our voices with the 7yr old Musa on the streets whosemouth asks every morning for help but dreams and minds have been silenced by extreme poverty, afflictions and no education.

We take ourselves from our little bubble of the world to the unfortunate situations and stories around us.

Societies are made up of individuals with varied talents, skills and preferences. Our responsibility is to harness and nourish these attributes for the benefit of the society.

It is on the back of this that Juremi Foundation - A Non-Governmental Organization with the core mandates of Empowering, Educating, generating awareness and outreach to the physically challenged – was established.









Our commitment to improve the lives of the physically challenged is founded on our values of equality and inclusion of all individuals in the society. These values have to be converted into tangible actions, to enable every person live an independent life, and to enable those physically challenged in our society to have limitless aspirations.

Statistics shows that approximately 14% of the Nigerian population at 25m are physically challenged, indicating a significant portion of our population that must not be neglected. It is our firm belief at JuremiFoundation that no one should be left behind within the society, on account of their physical status. Opportunities are to be made available for the physically challenged in the society.

In our consciousness as a people, we need to start seeing and viewing the physically challenged as core members of our communities and societies, who can play a vital role.

At Juremi foundation, we have conducted a number of outreach programs with continuous support of the School of the blind, Abuja and Leprosy community, Kwali Abuja. We are currently also running a Skills acquisition center for the physically challenged at Karamajiji, Abuja where tailoring, cooking, baking, soap making and other skills to make them self-reliantand self dependent are taught.

It is our intention to open more of these centers across different parts of the country, with the aim of developing an army of skilled special people.

As part of our objectives of driving awareness and also shaping the narration of the importance of the physically challenged, Juremi Foundation will be organizing its first Disability Awareness walk, tagged ‘J-AID Walk’ (Juremi – Ability in Disability Walk). This walk will be used in creating awareness and sensitizing the general public about the importance of creating equal opportunities for the physically challenged in the society. Several physically challenged individuals will be in attendance; as well as members of the general public It is our projection that about 5000 individuals will be in attendance.

The walk will take off from Eagle square Abuja to Unity Fountain Abuja on the 21st of July, 2018, starting at 10am.

We invite the general public, special people, volunteers and other NGO’s to be a part of the J-AID Walk. Intending participants can visit the website of the foundation at www.juremifoundation.com ; registrations and interactions can also be done on our different social media handles as follows;

Facebook – Juremi Foundation

Twitter - @juremifdn

Instagram - @juremifdn

0700530000.

On a final note, we will like to restate our commitment to making the world a friendly place for the physically challenged. We invite you to embark on this journey with Juremi Foundation, we urge you to propagate this message and we urge you to plant this message into the hearts and minds of people, so we can evolve society positively.

Share This