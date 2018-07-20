House Of Reps Member Abdulmumuni Jibrin Leads Pro-Buhari Lawmakers To Aso Rock

Published:





Abdulmumin Jibrin, a lawmaker from Kano state, led members of the Parliamentary Support Group to the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.





The group is in support of the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The president hosted members of the group in the presence of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, Abubakar Malami, attorney general and minister of justice and Abba Kyari chief of staff to the president.

