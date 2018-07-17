Invest In Nigeria Buhari Tells Netherlands Businessmen

Published:

President Buhari yesterday appealed to Businessmen in The Netherlands to come to Nigeria to invest as it is safe and secure for investment. President Buhari said this when he met 20 top CEOs in the Netherlands.





Speaking at the meeting with the chief executives, President Buhari said his administration upon resumption, has worked tirelessly to ensure that the country is safe for businesses to thrive.





''Stability was the first thing in our campaigns. You have to secure a country first, before you can efficiently manage it. Before businesses can thrive, security is paramount. That is why we lay so much emphasis on securing the country. After security, our next emphasis is reviving the economy, and then, fighting corruption''he said





Meanwhile, President Buhari will today address the International Criminal Court (ICC), at The Hague. During his adress, President Buhari will share his thoughts on the values and ideals of the court, which was established to prevent impunity, and try cases of genocide, war crimes, aggression, and crimes against

