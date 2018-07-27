Info On APC Chairman's Assassination..Rochas Promises N20m Reward

Published:

Unknown gunmen have assassinated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Ideato North Local Government, Sunny Ejiagwu.





The victim, who was murdered on Friday morning, was among the party’s Local Government Chairmen elected in the just concluded congress held early this week in the state.





According to sources, Ejiagwu was killed along the Orlu-Akokwa Road, on his way home shortly after attending a meeting at the APC Secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.





Speaking to newsmen, the Imo APC Chairman, Daniel Nwafor, condemned the assassination as unfortunate and unwarranted.





Nwafor said it was capable of causing political chaos in the state.





He further called on the security agencies to urgently launch a manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.





The Imo State APC Chairman recalled that the deceased had raised fears over his safety on Thursday during one of their meetings, decrying the volatile nature of his local government.



Meanwhile Governor Okorocha has promised a cash reward of N20m for any information on his death

