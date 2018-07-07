INEC To Suspend Continuous Voter Registration Aug 17

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Friday that it would suspend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on August 17.





The commission disclosed this in a statement in Abuja issued by National Commissioner and Chairman, information and Voter Education Committee, Prince Solomon Soyebi.





Soyebi, however, said that the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would continue until a week to the commencement of general elections, Feb. 16, 2019.





The decision, according to him, was taken following consultative meetings the commission had with major stakeholders in Nigeria in the electoral process.





“Given the activities necessary for this, the commission, acting on the recommendation of the stakeholders has decided to suspend the ongoing CVR at 3p.m on Friday, August 17, until after the general elections.





“The collection of PVCs will, however, continue until a week to the commencement of general elections on Feb. 16, 2019,” he said.





He said that the commission would ensure that all qualified Nigerians who wish to register were able to do so and collect their PVCs before the general elections.

