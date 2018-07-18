INEC To Present Fayemi Certificate Of Return Today

Published:





The Ekiti State governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi will Wednesday be presented with the Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





The deputy governor-elect, Bisi Egbeyemi, will also receive his Certificate of Return at the ceremony. The ceremony is slated for 11:00 a.m. at the state INEC headquarters along new Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti.





Fayemi, who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kolapo Olusola and 33 other candidates to win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.





He polled 197,459 votes while Olusola garnered 178, 121. Fayemi will be inaugurated on October 16.

