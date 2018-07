Published:

A trending online video has revealed how Nigerian immigration officers allowed American pop artiste of Senegal's descent Akon (putting on the white and red T shirt) into the country without a valid visa.In the video ,an immigration officer was seen telling the artiste that he cannot be allowed into the country without a valid visa.But a call was made to "someone high up" who gave the instruction that the artiste and his crew should be let in .Where in the world is that done?Screenshots: SR Video