Impeach Buhari Now...CLO Tells National Assembly

The Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, has asked the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment process on President Mohammadu Buhari before Nigeria’s insecurity and socio-political crises degenerate into anarchy. President Buhari The human rights group gave a catalogue of President Buhari’s abuses of human rights, negligence of duty, DDS display of incompetence, among other shortcomings to drive home its demand for removal of the president from office.

CLO Executive Director, Mr. Ibuchukwu Ezike in his statement on Friday said that dormant posture adopted by the international community in condemning the heinous crimes perpetrated by the Nigerian government and its agencies against the Nigerian peoples was not only dangerous but condemnable. He demanded that the international community brands the Buhari government a terror regime and urged the United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, among others to act timeously by calling President Buhari to order in order to help arrest the impending implosion that may trouble the entire world if let loose. Ezike said : “The endless threat to life and property of Nigerians by security agencies and ally groups such as the Fulani Herdsmen under the watch of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal authorities calls for concerns not only among Nigerians but the entire global community. “It is worrisome that since May, 2015, when the APC assumed power in Nigeria, the country and her citizens have not known any peace.

The gross abuse of the law, intimidation of the Law making and judicial arms of the government, unprovoked invasion of the communities resulting in massive losses of human lives and property, intimidating corruption, hunger, joblessness, rising cost of living and attacks on sitting governors and other voices of dissent have grave implications for democracy and human rights. “It is agonizing that all the gains Nigeria has made in the last few years have been rubbished and dustbinned by the odious events of the last three years this government came to power. Citizens who went to court to seek redress against abuse of their fundamental rights and liberties and who secured orders of the court to do so have been refused freedom.

“The National Assembly has been invaded and desecrated with the Maze of the Senate whisked away while its members have severally been terrorized, their rights abused and publicly insulted without basis. At a time, the war was against the Judiciary and now it is against sitting governors who are protected by our Law. “Governors Nyeson Wike of River State in APC’s vicious attempt to take over Rivers state, Tambuwal of Sokoto state for nursing ambition for Presidency and now Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state in similar effort to overrun the state during the Saturday gubernatorial elections.

“Nigerians have witnessed, for the first time in history, the theory of padded Budgets under this regime, recall of sacked corrupt officers to office, theft of items and money donated to IDPs and refusal to prosecute the culprits, utter neglect for the National Assembly resulting in expenditure of billions of Naira without appropriation and retention of public office holders not approved by the law makers in office, attempt to plunder the returned $322 million Abacha loot without recourse to appropriation and other tiers of government, the $25 billion NNPC scandal and the N500 million MTN bribe scandal involving the Chief of Staff to Mr. President among others.

“Since the inception of this government, Fulani herdsmen have declared unprovoked war against farmers and communities in Nigeria. Conservatively, tens of thousands of lives and property worth billions of US Dollars have been destroyed. Apart from homes, farms and places of worship have also been attacked during which time lives were lost. Above all, Miyetti Allah, the umbrella organization of Cattle Rearrers Association had been threatening war in Nigeria if they were not allowed to establish Cattle ranch across Nigeria. “Only recently, the South East governors passed a resolution against establishing ranches in the Zone.

In response, the Miyetti Allah had directed its members to move into Igbo land to wreck havocs in the territory in retaliation. This association has been addressing the media and making open threats to run down communities and claiming responsibilities for mayhem in certain communities that have been attacked. “Unfortunately, no arrest has been made nor has Buhari administration cautioned the group. In the reverse, the Presidency had threatened any people who refuse to offer their land for ranches with death. “In view of the foregoing, CLO calls for caution on the side of the Presidency and urges it to be restraint in the way it makes careless statements that are capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall and inciting a national crisis that could jeopardise human rights.

We warn that such confusion will be disastrous for Nigeria. “CLO condemns, in its entirety, the assault on the governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state and calls on the National Assembly to demand the sack of the Inspector General of Police and other heads of security formations in Nigeria who have abused their offices and have betrayed the trust reposed in them before the conduct of the 2019 national elections. “We demand the arrest and prosecution of the leaders of Miyetti Allah organization before they lead Nigeria to avoidable war. “Lastly, we call on the National Assembly to do the needful by commencing impeachment proceedings against President Buhari before this volcanic doom implodes. May a stitch save Nigeria nine.”

