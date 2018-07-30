I’m Not Bothered About Defections In APC - Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday stated that he was not bothered about the recent defections in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





The President made his feelings known while responding to a question during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Togo at the Nigerian Embassy, Lome, Togo.





The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.





Buhari said: “I am not bothered about the defections. Ordinary Nigerians have developed confidence in us and are defending us.





“I assure you, majority of Nigerians back home are appreciative of our efforts.”





While expressing delight in seeing the Nigerians who had travelled from the five regions of Togo to welcome him in Lome, President Buhari said he was pleased to hear them commend the performance of his administration.





He assured them that his administration had remained steadfast in keeping to its three campaign promises of providing security, improving the economy and fighting corruption.

