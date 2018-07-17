I'm Less Concerned About The Party That Will Return Me To Senate – Akpabio

Published:

Senate Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio says he does not care about the party platform on which he will contest for his second term ticket for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in 2019.





Akpabio stated this at an endorsement rally in his honour and Governor Udom Emmanuel by Ikot Ekpene senatorial district at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium on Monday.





He said he had to play down on the issue of party because he believed any party under which he will contest the election would guarantee him victory.





Addressing a huge crowd, Akpabio said: “Whether you call it Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) or whether it is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), no matter the political party, we are saying Let God’s will be done, again. For diverse tendency; for those who want to divide us, let God Almighty not allow them.”





On his part, Governor Emmanuel, while thanking the people for his second term endorsement, said the exercise was a show of appreciation, and promised he will not take it for granted.

