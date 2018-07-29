Igboland Will Never Be The Same Again In Developments After Buhari..Femi Adesina

Published:

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has assured that the Southeast region would witness massive infrastructural development before the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government leaves office.



He spoke while representing Buhari at the inauguration and flag off of a 5.5km road attracted by Dr. Alex Otti, the 2015 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and built by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at Isieketa community in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.



The presidential spokesman, who lamented the infrastructural decay in the country inherited by the Buhari’s administration, assured his principal would do all to ensure the infrastructural deficits were tackled.



“One thing that is dear to the heart of President Buhari is infrastructure; roads, railway, power, etc.



“Nigeria has a lot of deficits in infrastructure and President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to reverse that deficit.



“We will see that by the time this administration ends Igboland will never be the same again. Igbo will be far better beyond where it has ever been before.”



Otti thanked the Federal Government for giving the Isieketa community and its environs new lease of life.



He said the farming community, which has suffered losses in the past would now have access road to move farm produce to nearby villages and commercial cities.



Otti also disclosed to the cheering crowd that another 12.5km road, which stretches from the point where the 5.5km road ended to Aba-Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, has been awarded by the Federal Government through the NDDC.

