ICPC Prosecutes Prof Akindele Over Sex-for-marks

Published:

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have confirmed the prosecution of Professor Richard Akindele for sexual assault.





The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) had sacked the professor for allegedly demanding sex from a student, Monica Osagie, in exchange for marks.





Speaking newsmen, Acting Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Abubakar, expained that the ICPC had many similar cases and would prosecute the culprits case.





Abubakar, represented by the Commissioner in charge of Education at the ICPC, Mohammed Ashiru Baba, said: “I am sure you are aware of the Professor Akindele’s case at OAU. We are prosecuting the case right now.





“Though the university said they have dismissed the Professor, we said that is not enough, we want to prosecute him.





“We are handling so many cases like that in a lot of universities. We singled out federal universities, state-owned universities and privately-owned universities.”

Share This