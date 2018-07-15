I Will Take The Lead Against Buhari In 2019 - Obasanjo Assures PDP Leaders

Published:





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, vowed to lead the coalition that would unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. The former President, however, advised the 39 political parties and associations, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding in a grand alliance ahead of general elections last Wednesday, to be cautious of external forces which he believed might want to destabilise the arrangement.





Obasanjo spoke during a closed door meeting with a 21 man team, led by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, which visited him in Abeokuta on Saturday. The meeting was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State captial.





Among those at the meeting were the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin; a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George; a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and members of the National Working Committee of the PDP.





A source at the meeting, said the ex President told the gathering that he was ready to lead the coalition that would sack Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.





Obasanjo was also said to have told them that he played a prominent role in the formation of the coalition that met in Abuja last week where the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding to field a single presidential candidate in 2019.





The source added,“The former President asked the attendees ( at the MoU signing) to get ready for a fight in 2019 and that he is ready to lead the coalition.





"He told us that it would not be a tea party, and that we should be ready to field a single presidential candidate and that all others would line up behind such candidate.





"He also warned us against saboteurs and that we must be ready to make sacrifices.”It was also gathered that the former President told his visitors why he left the PDP.





According to multiple sources at the meeting, Obasanjo said he left the former ruling party when a sitting governor was busy abusing him and the leaders of the party refused to caution him.





"He said he decided to leave because a particular governor was abusing him and we refused to caution him. He said the governor was also mobilising people to remove him as the chairman of the BoT. He said he decided to leave when we didn't do anything about these” the source added.





However, the media aide to the ex-President, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement after the meeting, quoted Obasanjo to have advised his guests that all members of the political parties in the PDP led alliance “must be cautious of fake news, rumours, blackmail and seeds of discord that may be sown among them from external quarters.”





Source: Punch

