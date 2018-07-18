I Will Reveal My Next Political Move Soon – Saraki

Published:





Senate President Bukola Saraki has stated that he will reveal to Nigerians whether he is dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party soon.





Speaking to newsmen at the Ilorin International airport, he also thanked the people of Kwara for standing with him during his trial for alleged false assets declaration.





Saraki said:“It’s been a long journey for all my own people in the state, and today we thank the Almighty God for this.





"I want to thank all of them who did not at any time waver. They believe in my innocence and supported me throughout those three very tough years and it was a great feeling for all of us.





"It is my first homecoming to thank them for all the support they have given me and the victory and for the fact that the truth prevailed and justice was done.





"Today is a day for me to visit and more importantly thank the people for the support they have given for years.“As I always say time will come for everything, a time will come I will tell people where I am, what I’m doing.





"For now it is just to thank the people of the state because the last three years have been tough and they are still committed and remain and i have to appreciate that. I appreciate that.”

