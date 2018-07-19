I Will Investigate Fayose's Administration - Fayemi Vows

Published:





Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that he would investigate the last four years in the state under the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose.





Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari, Fayemi stated that it was in the interest of good governance for him to probe how much accrued to the state and why salaries were not paid.





He said the probe was not all about witch-hunting Fayose, adding that the idea was to ensure that mistakes of the past were not repeated.





Fayemi said:“l think we need to remove this election from personalities. This was an election that we fought on issues and it will be irresponsible on my part to come here and say that we will not examine what transpired in the last four years in the manner of government.





"What was received in Ekiti State and the expenditures in that period, why were we not able to pay salaries in the state? These issues should be examined in the interest of good governance.





"It is not about probing Fayose, probing Eleka etc. It is about not repeating the mistakes of the past and giving our people good government. So, we will also involve in looking at what transpired in the last four years.”

