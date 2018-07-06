I Will Disgrace Buhari, APC In Ekiti On July 14 - Fayose Vows

Published:

Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party would overwhelmingly defeat the All Progressives Congress in the July 14 governorship poll in the state.





The outgoing governor also said he would not welcome President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage to the state on 10 June.





Buhari is expected to be in attendance when the APC holds its grand campaign rally in the state.





The party’s candidate for the forthcoming election is the immediate governor of the state Kayode Fayemi, who lost to Fayose in 2014.





Explaining why he would not welcome the country’s number one citizen to Ekiti, Fayose said the Buhari administration never considered it important to construct a 100-meter road in the state since it assumed office in 2015.





The governor was speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party’s rally in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.





Fayose’s deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, is the party’s candidate for the election.





“I am not going to receive the president. If they think that they can use the police to intimidate us, it is a lie,” he said.





“This government is undemocratic, why did they close Akure Airport yesterday [Wednesday], when they knew that we would be receiving our party members.





“They have been arresting members of the PDP, but we will not be provoked. We will disgrace all of them on June 14.”





