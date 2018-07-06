I Told President Macron That Ambode Fixed Road Leading To Shrine Few Days To His Visit – Femi Kuti

Published:

Afrobeat musician and son of music legend Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti has disclosed that he told French President Emmanuel Macron that his visit to the Africa Shrine in Lagos State led to the repair of the road leading to the venue.





Macron had visited the African Shrine in Lagos State on Tuesday night after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day.





However, in a viral Image on Instagram, Femi Kuti said he told Macron that his visit led to the repair of the road leading to the shrine.





The Afrobeat king revealed this while responding to a question by a fan.





The fan had asked, “Did you tell Macron that the Government renovated the Africa Shrine, gave you a new Gen, and constructed the Africa Shrine road due to his arrival within three days?”





Femi Kuti, responded in affirmation, “yes he was told.”

