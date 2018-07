I Lived With The Devil For 17yrs, Killed Over 500 Children For Rituals - Pastor Claims

Published:





A pastor confessed to carrying out the ritual murders of more than 600 children handed to him as sacrifices by devil-worshipping doctors and nurses in Ghana.





The unnamed man wore a mask to disguise his identity as he made the shocking claims in a television interview. He told the interviewer that he had spent 17 years living with Satan. In his confession, he said he had killed 675 people who were "mostly children" given to him by members of an occult group in the medical profession.





He went on to say that he was born with dark spirits and once had more than 650 demonic spirits at his disposal - some of which he named. He said he had needed to make the sacrifices in order to sustain his power - but has since left the "Satanic kingdom", according to reports in the country.





The pastor hit out at so-called "fake" pastors in the country, accusing them of using dark spirits to deceive their followers. According to Yen.com, the pastor denied he was speaking out for monetary gain, insisting he is the son of a former Chief Justice who had left him properties after passing away.





The video of the man making the claims appeared in Ghanaian media with reports saying the clip was culled before it could go to air on television.

