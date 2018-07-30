I Hid On Top Of Tree For 11 Hours To Avoid Being Killed ... Dino Melaye

Published:

Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that the gunmen who attacked his vehicle on his way to Kogi State on Thursday wanted to kill him as against the kidnap reports.





The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District alleged that his attackers were policemen.





Briefing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Melaye said he escaped the alleged assassination attempt around Gwagwalada along the Abuja-Lokoja Road on his way to attend a court case in Lokoja, the state capital.





According to him, he ran into the bush and hid on a tree for 11 hours.





The lawmaker explained that he left Abuja in the early morning of Thursday for Lokoja and observed that a Toyota Sienna car was trailing him. He said the car overtook his car, blocked his way and the occupants started to shoot at his vehicle.





Melaye, who defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, said when the suspected assassins realised that his vehicle was bulletproof, they attempted to burn it.





He said, “When I realised that they wanted to burn my vehicle, I quickly opened the car and ran into the bush. I had to run for my life. It was the grace of God that made me to escape.





When I got into the bush, I climbed a tree and stayed there. While on the tree, I saw two of the policemen coming to look for me, but they didn’t know I was on the tree. I was in the bush for 11 hours.





“My brother that was in one of the vehicles didn’t know what happened, so he had to raise the alarm that I was kidnapped. He went to the Gwagwalada police station and reported the matter.”

