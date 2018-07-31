I Have Not Resigned From APC... Bolaji Abdullahi
Published: July 31, 2018
Speaking with CKN News in an exclusive interview ,one of his media aide who was also his SA Media while he was a minister Mr Julius Ogunro denied the resignation of his boss.
When pressed further to explain the initial press statement made by one of Abdullahi's aide about his defection ,Mr Ogunro reiterated that Mr Omisore who made the statement is not the official spokesperson of Abdullahi .
Mr Abdullahi from Kwara State is a protege of Senator Saraki who also dumped the Party today.
