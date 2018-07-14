I Got My Husband's Approval To Kiss RMD Passionately On Set– Dakore

Published:





Nollywood actress Dakore Akande has disclosed that she sought the permission of her husband before accepting to kiss Richard Mofe-Damijo passionately in a movie scene.





Speaking in a recent television interview on the viral kissing picture with RMD, she stated that there was nothing special about the kiss.





Dakore said: “Since the beginning of my career, I have been selective of the kind of people I work with, and the kind of scripts I accept. It’s part of having the spirit of excellence.





My passionate kiss with RMD comes with the job. I try as much as I can to steer away from such romantic roles, but I can’t keep steering and find myself totally out.





"However, my husband and I have an understanding. At the end of the day, I’m his wife; he is the one I go home to. He is the one I love. He is the father of my kids.





"RMD and I also have a connection, we have done such a movie before. We both understand the nature of our work,” she explained.

