I Don't See Messi As My Rival - Ronaldo Insists

Juventus new signee, Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he does not consider Lionel Messi or any other player as “rival.”





The duo has over the years divided football fans across the world with many seeing them as eternal rivals.





Since joining Real Madrid in 2019, Ronaldo’s rivalry with the Argentine star has increased as they face each other in the La Liga.





However, after his unveiling by Juventus on Monday, the 33-year-old said he is interested in increasing his goal tally in the Serie A and winning titles.





And when asked about his rivalry with Messi, the Portuguese replied: “I do not see other players as rivals, that’s not who I am.”

