I Did Not Kill Ex Ondo State Deputy Governor's Daughter...Boyfriend

Published:

Adeyemi Alao, the boyfriend of Miss Khadijat Oluboyo, the slain daughter of former Ondo State Deputy Governor Lasisi Oluboyo, has denied involvement in her death.



Khadijat, the 25-year-old final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba-Akoko, was found dead on Sunday at the home of her boyfriend in Akure, the state capital.



Alao denied involvement in Khadijat’s death when he faced reporters yesterday at the headquarters of the state police command in Akure.



According to him, it was the slain girl who brought two boys into his room, who eventually killed her.



The suspect said he had dated the late Khadijat for four years before they parted ways in 2015, adding that they only reconciled after the last Ramadan celebration.



Alao, who completed his national service under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2017, said he had no reason to kill her because he hoped to use her father’s connection to get a job.



The suspect said the late Khadijat was in his house last Thursday because of her project, which he claimed to be helping her to do.



He said they had finished chapter one and her supervisor had approved it, adding that she came for final correction to move to chapter two.



Alao said the girl later travelled to Lagos last Friday to buy some wrist watches but she forgot to drop her project with him and promised to return to school from Lagos.



“Meanwhile, on Saturday, she snapped the soft and hard copies of her project to me on my WhatsApp for correction.



“On Monday, I believed she was already in school when she sent me a text message to send her N2,000. But I was able to send only N1,000.



“So, I was surprised when I heard a knock on my door later in the day and she entered my room.



“She later told me that she wanted to receive some visitors in my place. Few minutes later, she brought two boys in. I was not surprised because that was not her first time of bringing people into my house.



“Later, when they came in, we exchanged greetings and I left them in the room. But after 30 minutes, one of the boys called me in and I discovered he held a small gun in his hand while the other boy was on her, naked.



“I heard Khadijat saying: ‘I will not tell anybody.’ The boy strangled her to death and threatened me not to shout or else they would kill me.



“They later forced me to find a digger with which they dug the ground in my room and buried her. They are the ones that killed and buried her. I could not shout after they left because of the implication of what has happened, for I was sure nobody would believe me.



“On the fifth day, I was not comfortable anymore. So, I exhumed her body and confided in my younger brother who advised that we should inform our father about the development.



“It was my father who informed the police before I was arrested.”



Police spokesman Femi Joseph, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who paraded Adeyemi with other suspects, said he would soon be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

Police parade Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor Daughter's killer

The late Khadijat



The spokesman described the suspect’s defence as infantile. He said Alao implicated some people, adding that the command had been trying to get them.



Joseph said: “His defence is very infantile and does not hold any water. I am very sure in the next few hours he should begin to talk.”



On the suspect’s arrest, the spokesman said the command was alerted by an informant while the police responded and arrested the suspect at his home.



He said: “We met the suspect, who happened to be the boyfriend to the late Khadijat, in his room, trying to pack the remains in a sack and this is to tell you that he killed Khadijat.



“According to him, he mentioned some other suspects, now at large, but we found that he single-handedly looked for digger and shovel and dug a grave in his room and buried Khadijat.



“The police immediately swooped in on him, and on close observation of his home, it was discovered that the suspect had actually buried the missing girl for six days and was planning to exhume the remains and finally dispose them.



“According to him, he was not comfortable with the stench from the decomposed body as it was not properly buried.



“The suspect will soon appear in court while effort is on to arrest the suspected accomplices.”

Share This