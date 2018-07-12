I Am A Very Slow Reader ..Buhari Confesses

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is a “very slow” reader, saying this could be as a result of being an ex-soldier.





Buhari said this during a joint briefing with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa in Abuja on Wednesday.





He was speaking on the Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) which Nigeria is yet to become a signatory to.





He said he is still studying the agreement and will soon sign it.





Hear him:



“I am very careful about what I sign whether it is my cheque book or agreements especially when it involves nations and states.





As your president has said, we are so populated and have so many young unemployed citizens and our industries are just coming up.





“So, in trying to guarantee employment, goods and services in our country, we have to be careful with agreements that will compete maybe successfully against our upcoming industries.





“I was presented with the document; I am a very slow reader maybe, because I am an ex- soldier. I didn’t read it fast enough before my officials saw that it was all right for signature. I kept it on my table. I will soon sign it.”

