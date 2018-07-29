I Am Still A Member Of APC...Aminu Tambuwal

Published:

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said he is still a member of the APC. The governor, who spoke through his Director-General, Media, Abubakar Shekara, stated this while reacting to claims by Amaechi.



Among others, Amaechi had said Tambuwal would defect from the APC, adding that Buhari would win Sokoto State without the governor in the APC.



Shekara said the governor would not take issue with the minister.



He stated, “My principal will right now, not take issue with anybody on who will win in what state, particularly Sokoto.



“Maybe, he would have reacted if the comment is centred on the candidate of another party and not the APC, which he is a bonafide member. How do you expect him to be taking issue with a fellow party member on the fortune of his party?”



Shekara also seized the opportunity to denounce speculations surrounding Tambuwal’s planned defection from the APC.



He added, “Tambuwal is still a member of the APC, and if there would be need for him to defect to another party, he would make his stand known at the appropriate time.”



Amaechi could not be reached for comments as his mobile indicated that it was switched off when one our correspondents called him.

