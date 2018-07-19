I Am Still An APC Member - Says Governor Ortom After Meeting With Oshiomole

Published:





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday reversed his earlier decision that he was dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ortom made the u-turn after a meeting he had with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.





The Governor, in a chat with newsmen, said the party’s leadership assured him that no individual in Benue state could push him out of the party.





He said: “I was given a red card by a Senator but the leadership of the party told me that the decision of the party leadership at the national level is superior to any individual and I think that is good enough.





"We have spoken to him, he has spoken to me, stakeholders are going to be spoken to and that is where I belong. We have not concluded the matter, it is an ongoing process because I have always stood for peace and I always want peace to prevail.





"I appreciate the intervention and I hope that we would be able to resolve the matter of differences and this is the funny thing about politics.





"I am here in APC, a member of APC, I’m still flying the flag of APC and I only said I was given a red card but I have been corrected by the national chairman.”

