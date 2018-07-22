I Am Richer Than You, I Have A More Successful And Blessed Career - Harrysong Blasts Tunde Ednut

Published:

This afternoon, singer Harrysong took to his IG page to blast Tunde Ednut after he shared a video of him sharing money to his fans. Tunde in his post said the money the fans are all rushing for will be about N5, 000.





''Wow! Scavengers.... That money no fit even reach all of them ??? That’s about 5k. ? DEM DIE DIA!!!'' Tunde wrote.





Harrysong apparently felt this was an insult and he took to his IG page to slam Tunde. He has since deleted the post but see a screenshot of what he wrote below and the video of him giving his fans money below;









