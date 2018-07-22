How Popular Gospel Musician Tope Alabi Was Defrauded

Published:

Veteran gospel singer Tope Alabi feels “disheartened” after discovering that fraudsters use her name to blackmail people on social media.





The singer in a chat, said she has been in shock since she learnt of the “disheartening” incident.





She said, “The pain that these fraudsters have caused me by using my name to extort money from people is too much.





“People have been paying money into an account they provided, thinking that I am the one they are relating with. This is so disheartening because even if I need money, I run to God.





“I am not suspecting anybody at the moment. I got to know about this when people called me to say that they had paid money into a particular account following a request from me.





“Since I discovered this, the person has shut down the account. It is really so painful.”





Source: Punch





Share This