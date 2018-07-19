How Nollywood Actress, Georgina Onuoha Allegedly Ruined Her Ex-Husband's Life

Published:





US-based Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has been accused of ruining the life of her ex-husband Dr Ifeanyi.





A family source said the actress’s “devilish character” led to her ex-husband’s alcohol addiction which ruined his life.





The source claimed it was the aforementioned character that resulted in his arrest for DUI (Driving Under the Influence) in 2015 and led to the suspension of his medical license.





Georgina was also blamed by this source for the misfortune in her ex-husband’s life.





She said, “I can Tell u more about her devilish character. Even her husband’s cousin (Shantel) who was staying with her in US was brought back to Nigeria without any cloth except the one she was putting on.





"Courtesy of same wicked Georgina. All her siblings were moved down to USA by this same hubby of hers. Dr became drunk out of frustration from Georgina’s heats.”

