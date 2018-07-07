How my Son Was Almost Kidnapped At A Creche In Lagos...Singer Omoawori

Published:

During the week, fast rising singer, Abayomi Isiba fondly called Omoawori, survived a scare that would leave any parent jittery for a long while. The singer’s infant was almost kidnapped at a crèche in Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos, while he was busy shooting the visuals of one of his songs. Fortunately for him, the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.



In an exclusive chat , Omoawori said that the encounter was a terrible one which he prays never to face again in his life. He said, “I felt terrible about the experience; we were shooting a video for my song the day I almost lost my child to kidnappers. His crèche is not far from where I stay and on that day, a teacher in his school summoned someone to call me, that a young boy came to them under the guise that I sent him to pick my child. Upon investigation, we realised that he wanted to abduct my son from the crèche.





When we searched him, we found a mystical ring with the young man who tried to kidnap my one-year-old son, Samson Isiba. I don’t feel secure anymore because I feel someone is trying to get at me,” the Awori born singer said.

The middle-aged musician told Saturday Beats that he has started making plans to relocate from his Abesan residence because he doesn’t feel safe anymore. “I have to change my location because of this terrible experience,” he said.

The accused is presently at the anti-kidnapping office at Surulere and investigations are still going on; however, the parents of the boy showed up claiming that he is mentally unstable.

