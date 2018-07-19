Hoodlums Burn Down Two Schools Renovated And Set To Be Commission By Dino Melaye (Photos)

Published:





The Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin Noma and Lokongoma Secondary School both in Lokoja Local government area, which were renovated by Senator Dino Melaye and were due for commissioning this morning, have been vandalized and razed down by hoodlums in the state.





The girls schools were among the sixty-nine projects Dino Melaye had arranged for commissioning to celebrate his three-years in the National Assembly.





The hoodlums destroyed the schools and set them ablaze last night. Senator Melaye has been in a running battle with the State Governor, Yahaya Bello.









