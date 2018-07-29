Gunmen Take Over Zamfara Communities

Published:

Thousands of residents have been displaced following attacks on their communities in Zurmi Local Government in Zamfara State by suspected armed bandits, it has been learnt.



Last Tuesday, at least 20 people were killed in an attack on a mosque in Kwaddi community by the suspected armed bandits.



Residents of the affected villages are fleeing homes in order to avoid attacks. Some residents who spoke on the incidents said the gunmen are now placing ransom on their communities to avoid attacks.



The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and state chairman for the distribution of relief materials, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji, expressed government’s concerns over the issue.



“We have directed the state Commissioner of Education to close all the schools in this area so that to accommodate these displaced people.



“Their villages were burnt down and their properties including money were also burnt. This is to tell you this banditry is not for economic reason.



“These bandits are after destruction of lives of our people and their property, so security agencies must wake up,” he said.

