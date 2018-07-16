Gunmen Kill Four Policemen In Edo,Set Bodies Ablaze

Published:

Four policemen have been reportedly killed by a gang of armed men in the Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.



Southern City News learnt on Sunday that the incident occurred in Sabongida Ora community.



The security operatives were said to be on a routine patrol when the bandits swooped on them at about 6pm on Saturday.



It was also learnt that the assailants opened fire on the policemen in their patrol vehicle before setting it ablaze.



Three of the victims were said to have been burnt beyond recognition.



It was gathered that the gunmen later fled the scene before the arrival of a team of policemen from the Sabongida-Ora Police Division.



When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, said he had yet to be briefed about the incident.



However, a community member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that one of deceased policemen managed to come out of the vehicle but died few minutes later.



The source said, “Just as they (police rescue team) arrived, the next thing they saw was smoke. It was not really possible to say exactly what happened.



“But the first people that arrived there were able to see somebody coming out from the burning vehicle. He happened to be one of the shot policemen. But he died; he came out with the last spirit of a man and fell by the side of the vehicle.



“Apparently, what people are looking at is that they (deceased cops) did not come out of the vehicle before they were shot.



“Perhaps, they (assailants) were prepared for them. The vehicle was not involved in an accident because they (victims) could have come out of it.”

