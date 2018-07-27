Guber Primaries Fallout:Court Orders Sen Adeleke To Produce School Certificate In 7 Days

Published:

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday directed that Senator Ademola Adeleke should present his certificate before the court by Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

It would be recalled that suit with reference no HOS/19/03/2018 was filed before the court by the members of the PDP, namely, Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwasegun Idowu who were the plaintiffs.

Joined in the suit as defendants are Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke as the (1st), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) (2nd), Chief Uche Secondus (3rd ), Soji Adagunodo (4th) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC as the 5th defendant.

The plaintiffs had approached the court with a sworn affidavit saying Senator Adeleke did not possess Certificate as required by Section 177 (d) of the 1999 constitution and urges the court to set aside the July 21st, 2018 primary election which produced him as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Ruling on the ex-parte application filed by Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu, Justice David Oladipmeji explained that granting the leave to restrain the PDP from presenting Adeleke as its governorship candidate over his inability to present his certificate may subject the court to mockery if the Senator thereafter presents the certificate.

Share This